Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 568 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

