Vigilare Wealth Management Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

