Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.