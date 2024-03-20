W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after acquiring an additional 302,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,039,000 after acquiring an additional 699,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $86.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.