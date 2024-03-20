Walker Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
