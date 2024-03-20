Wedbush Lowers Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Neutral

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

FUSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of FUSN opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $21.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

