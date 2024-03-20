Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

ALPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $42.24.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,132 shares of company stock worth $4,993,300 in the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

