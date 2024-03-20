Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
ALPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences
In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,132 shares of company stock worth $4,993,300 in the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Immune Sciences
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.