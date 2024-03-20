Wedbush Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $115.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

