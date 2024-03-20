Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,289 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in HP were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in HP by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 152,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

