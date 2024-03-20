Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 354 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

