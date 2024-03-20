Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 60 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock valued at $98,068,024. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $650.28 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $676.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.