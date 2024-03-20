Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 716 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

