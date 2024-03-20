Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 3,585 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE OMC opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.