Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 80,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

