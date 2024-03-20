Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CDW were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $250.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

