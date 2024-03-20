Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

CoStar Group Profile



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

