Wedmont Private Capital Buys 476 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $224.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day moving average is $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.