Wedmont Private Capital Buys 535 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after acquiring an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 1,548,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

