Wedmont Private Capital Buys 6,168 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.