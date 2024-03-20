Wedmont Private Capital Buys 628 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Microchip Technology
In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
MCHP stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
