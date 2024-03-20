Wedmont Private Capital Buys 659 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $161.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.