Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

