Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $229.87 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

