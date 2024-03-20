Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of VEEV opened at $229.87 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.