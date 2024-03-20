Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 61.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

