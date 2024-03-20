Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 6,354 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.