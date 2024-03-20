Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IQV opened at $254.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.