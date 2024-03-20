Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,252.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

