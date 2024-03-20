Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.48 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.83.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

