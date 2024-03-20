Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.