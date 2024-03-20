Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

