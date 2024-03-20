Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 773,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

