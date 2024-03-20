Wedmont Private Capital Has $277,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hologic were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 117.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after buying an additional 743,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

HOLX stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

