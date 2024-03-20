Wedmont Private Capital Has $374,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.49 and a twelve month high of $229.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.48. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.