Wedmont Private Capital Invests $285,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.3 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $411.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.07. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.01 and a fifty-two week high of $426.01.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.