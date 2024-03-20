Wedmont Private Capital Invests $299,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

