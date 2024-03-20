Wedmont Private Capital Invests $304,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $10,312,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $467.27 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.81 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.07 and a 200 day moving average of $441.44.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

