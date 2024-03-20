Wedmont Private Capital Invests $320,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

