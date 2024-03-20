Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

BATS EFV opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

