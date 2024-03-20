Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $334,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sysco
In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %
SYY opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
