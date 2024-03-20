Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,712,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $331.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $253.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.