Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 130 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.05. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

