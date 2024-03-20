Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 299 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,477 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

