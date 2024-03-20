Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 410 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

