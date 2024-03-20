Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 682 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

