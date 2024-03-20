Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 834 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 927.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

