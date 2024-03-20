Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,243.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.