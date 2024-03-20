Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

