Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.65 and a 12-month high of $186.15.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

