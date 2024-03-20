Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,138 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE MO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

