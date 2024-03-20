Wedmont Private Capital Sells 150 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800,685 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.